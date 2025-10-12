JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 137.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

