PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.21 and a 200-day moving average of $349.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.