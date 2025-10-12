NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

