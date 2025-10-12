OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 7,104 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

