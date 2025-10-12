Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $939,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.