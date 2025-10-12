Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 883,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 149,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.46 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

