Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Read Our Latest Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.