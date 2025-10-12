Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Holdings Reduced by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

