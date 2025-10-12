Prostatis Group LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $66.54 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

