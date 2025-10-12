Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Holdings Decreased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

