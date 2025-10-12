GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,105 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 472,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,842.45. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,669.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,430,876 shares of company stock worth $182,694,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

