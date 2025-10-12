Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Unilever by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.5% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.4% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of UL opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

