Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $703.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $422.38 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

