Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 54 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $936.19 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

