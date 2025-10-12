Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

