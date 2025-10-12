LRI Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

