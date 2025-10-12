Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Stock Holdings Reduced by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

