Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.