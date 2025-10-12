Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
