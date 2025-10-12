Alpha Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Alpha Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

