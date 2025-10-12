GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

