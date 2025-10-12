Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,641 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,059,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Twilio by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 664,420 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,436,000 after purchasing an additional 521,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 5.9%

TWLO opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 893.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $3,753,891. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

