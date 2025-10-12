SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 6,978 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

