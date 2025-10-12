Acorn Creek Capital LLC Purchases 255,554 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 176.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 10.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

