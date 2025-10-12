Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

