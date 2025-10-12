Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,734,418 shares of company stock valued at $666,089,211. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $166.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

