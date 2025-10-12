Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.13.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LMT opened at $505.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

