Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

