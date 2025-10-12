International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.68. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.