waypoint wealth counsel Purchases 139 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $488.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day moving average is $427.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

