Advocate Group LLC Acquires 399 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 178,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 137,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

