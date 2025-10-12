Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Acquires Shares of 172 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,168.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $518.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.