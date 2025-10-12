Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.4%

PLTR opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.20 billion, a PE ratio of 584.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

