Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.