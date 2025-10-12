Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
