UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

