Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $429.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
