Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $429.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

