Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.74. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.18.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

