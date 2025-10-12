Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fiserv by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.5%

FI stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.62 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

