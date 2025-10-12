The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Lowered by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.