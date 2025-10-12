GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,015,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $291.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.38.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

