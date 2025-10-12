Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,429 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.