Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $867,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

