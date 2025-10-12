Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,045 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $242.67 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $252.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average is $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.