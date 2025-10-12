Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.