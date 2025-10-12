Natural Investments LLC Buys Shares of 685 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.45.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $417.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $443.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

