Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 420 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,764,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day moving average is $562.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

