Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 828,171 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,647.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 828,171 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $78,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.