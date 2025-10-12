JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.