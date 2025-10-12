Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after buying an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.6%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

