1858 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $285.19 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

