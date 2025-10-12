Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,384 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.1%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $771.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

